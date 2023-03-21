Xavi hits back at Ancelotti over disallowed goal

Barcelona won 2-1 as Franck Kessie struck the winner in stoppage time to send his team 12 points clear at the top of La Liga, but with the score poised at 1-1 with 10 minutes remaining, Asensio netted to put Madrid ahead

Barcelona and Real Madrid coaches Xavi Hernandez and Carlo Ancelotti disagreed over a late Marco Asensio goal ruled offside by VAR in the Clasico on Sunday. Barcelona won 2-1 as Franck Kessie struck the winner in stoppage time to send his team 12 points clear at the top of La Liga, but with the score poised at 1-1 with 10 minutes remaining, Asensio netted to put Madrid ahead.

However, after a VAR check, the goal was ruled out for offside against the Spanish forward. “We did not win because of an offside that we’re still doubtful about,” Ancelotti told reporters. “It was not so sure. We have doubts about it, and we go back to Madrid with this doubt.”

However, Xavi was in complete disagreement with his opposite number. “It’s clear, offside is clear, it’s a scientific thing, no? I am surprised by what Ancelotti said,” Xavi told reporters. “Without VAR, everything is more difficult. It ends up being fairer, above all on the offside. A penalty or a handball, it can be hard to referee it, but this either is, or it isn’t, so that’s why I’m surprised by Ancelotti.”

