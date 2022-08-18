Breaking News
12-year-old girl allegedly gangraped in Virar; three held, one absconding
Janmashtami 2022: Mumbai Police issues traffic advisory for Dahi Handi celebrations
Covid-19: Mumbai logs over 1,200 new cases, two deaths
Boat found with weapons off Raigad coast owned by Australian woman: Fadnavis
Mumbai: Pothole mishap kills couple, this time in Borivli
Home > Sports News > Football News > Article > Chelsea begin investigation into an incident of racist abuse during match vs Tottenham Hotspur

Chelsea begin investigation into an incident of racist abuse during match vs Tottenham Hotspur

Updated on: 18 August,2022 10:33 PM IST  |  London
AP |

Top

Tottenham forward Son Heung-min was reportedly abused by a supporter while he took a corner during the second half of the 2-2 draw on Sunday

Chelsea begin investigation into an incident of racist abuse during match vs Tottenham Hotspur

Representational image. Pic/iStock


Chelsea has started an investigation into an incident of alleged racist abuse during its Premier League match against Tottenham last weekend, the club said on Thursday.


Tottenham forward Son Heung-min was reportedly abused by a supporter while he took a corner during the second half of the 2-2 draw on Sunday.

"If identified, this individual will face the strongest action from the club," Chelsea said of the supporter.


Also Read: No Bundesliga format changes 'in near future', says league chairman Hans-Joachim Watzke

Chelsea said it finds any form of discriminatory behavior "totally abhorrent."

"Chelsea has consistently made its zero-tolerance position on discriminatory behavior very clear," the club said, "yet there are still idiots like this that attach themselves to this club as so-called fans,' which shames Chelsea, our coaches, players, staff and our true supporters."

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
football sports news chelsea premier league

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK