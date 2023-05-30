Breaking News
Chelsea hire Mauricio Pochettino as new manager

Updated on: 30 May,2023 09:08 AM IST  |  London
AFP |

Top

Pochettino agreed a two-year contract with an option for an additional year and will return to the Premier League four years after being sacked by Chelsea’s London rivals Tottenham

Mauricio Pochettino

Chelsea hired Mauricio Pochettino as their new manager on Monday as the Argentine accepted the daunting task of reviving the troubled Premier League club. 


Pochettino agreed a two-year contract with an option for an additional year and will return to the Premier League four years after being sacked by Chelsea’s London rivals Tottenham.


