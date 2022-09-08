Chelsea news: Graham Potter announced as new head coach

Chelsea Football Club have finally found a replacement for the departed Thomas Tuchel with Englishman Graham Potter all agreeing to become the new Chelsea boss

A logo is pictured outside of Stamford Bridge, the home ground of Chelsea football club, in west London. Photo/AFP

Potter who had held the reins at fellow English Premier League side, Brighton and Hove Albion, will be the new manager after the hierachy at Chelsea fired the German Thomas Tuchel post their defeat to Dinamo Zagreb in their opening match of the Champions League group stage.

Chelsea Football Club is delighted to welcome Graham Potter as our new Head Coach! 🤝 — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) September 8, 2022

Graham Potter was appointed by Brighton in May 2019 following his spells at Ostersund and Swansea City. The 47-year old led Brighton to 15th, 16th and ninth-place finishes in his three seasons. Chelsea were also looking at Mauricio Pochettino and Zinedine Zidane, who are both out of work, but it seems the Chelsea owner preferred the Englishman.

