Chelsea sack Thomas Tuchel following defeat to Dinamo Zagreb in UEFA Champions League

Updated on: 07 September,2022 03:07 PM IST  |  London
AP |

Tuchel was in charge for a year and a half, winning the Champions League in his first season, but an underwhelming start to the season has seen the London club part ways with German manager

Thomas Tuchel reacts during the UEFA Champions League match between Dinamo Zagreb and Chelsea. Pic/ AFP


Thomas Tuchel was fired by Chelsea on Wednesday only one month into the season.


The decision by Chelsea's new ownership came a day after the team lost to Dinamo Zagreb 1-0 in its first group match in the Champions League.

Chelsea has lost two of its first six games in the Premier League.


Chelsea was the highest-spending team in Europe during the transfer window with an outlay of nearly $300 million.

Tuchel was in charge for a year and a half, winning the Champions League in his first season.

