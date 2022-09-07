Breaking News
Cyrus Mistry death: 72 hours on, NHAI yet put up warning signboard at mishap site
Mumbai: Accountant steals Rs 15 crore from employer only to lose on online gambling
Mumbai: Dengue, malaria on the rise
Bharat Jodo Yatra: Rahul Gandhi to sleep in container for next 150 days
Mumbai: Two drown during Ganpati visarjan
Seatbelts will be compulsory for all passengers in car: Nitin Gadkari
Uddhav Thackeray denied permission to meet Sanjay Raut at Arthur Road Jail
Home > Sports News > Football News > Article > RB Leipzig fire coach after 4 1 loss to Shakhtar Donetsk in UEFA Champions League

RB Leipzig fire coach after 4-1 loss to Shakhtar Donetsk in UEFA Champions League

Updated on: 07 September,2022 02:30 PM IST  |  Leipzig
AP |

Top

Tedesco led Leipzig to a first major title in its 13-year history, the German Cup last season, but a poor start to the Bundesliga season,including a 4-0 loss Eintracht Frankfurt on Saturday, coupled with the loss to Shakhtar saw him sacked

RB Leipzig fire coach after 4-1 loss to Shakhtar Donetsk in UEFA Champions League

Domenico Tedesco reacts from the sidelines during the UEFA Champions League match RB Leipzig v Shakhtar Donetsk. Pic/ AFP


Leipzig fired coach Domenico Tedesco on Wednesday, hours after a 4-1 home loss to Shakhtar Donetsk in the Champions League.


Tedesco led Leipzig to a first major title in its 13-year history, the German Cup last season, but a poor start to the Bundesliga season included a 4-0 loss Eintracht Frankfurt on Saturday.

Leipzig chief executive Oliver Mintzlaff said the club lacked belief that Tedesco and his coaching staff could quickly turn things around.


Also Read: UCL 2022/23: Kylian Mbappe, Erling Haaland shine, Chelsea suffer shock loss

Shakhtar came to Leipzig with a weakened squad after losing most of its overseas players because of Ukraine's war with Russia but scored from four of its five shots on goal.

Leipzig next plays at defending champion Real Madrid in the Champions League next Wednesday.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
bundesliga sports news football

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK