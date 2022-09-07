RB Leipzig fire coach after 4-1 loss to Shakhtar Donetsk in UEFA Champions League

Tedesco led Leipzig to a first major title in its 13-year history, the German Cup last season, but a poor start to the Bundesliga season,including a 4-0 loss Eintracht Frankfurt on Saturday, coupled with the loss to Shakhtar saw him sacked

Domenico Tedesco reacts from the sidelines during the UEFA Champions League match RB Leipzig v Shakhtar Donetsk. Pic/ AFP

Leipzig fired coach Domenico Tedesco on Wednesday, hours after a 4-1 home loss to Shakhtar Donetsk in the Champions League.

Tedesco led Leipzig to a first major title in its 13-year history, the German Cup last season, but a poor start to the Bundesliga season included a 4-0 loss Eintracht Frankfurt on Saturday.

Leipzig chief executive Oliver Mintzlaff said the club lacked belief that Tedesco and his coaching staff could quickly turn things around.

Shakhtar came to Leipzig with a weakened squad after losing most of its overseas players because of Ukraine's war with Russia but scored from four of its five shots on goal.

Leipzig next plays at defending champion Real Madrid in the Champions League next Wednesday.

