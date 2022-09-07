Erling Haaland becomes fastest player to reach 25 UEFA Champions League goals

Haaland's brace against Sevilla means he has now scored 25 UCL goals in just 20 games

Erling Haaland gives thumbs up as he celebrates victory at the end of the UEFA Champions League match between Sevilla FC and Manchester City. Pic/ AFP

Erling Haaland just cannot stop scoring for his new club Manchester City. After hitting the 10 goal mark in just 6 Premier League games, Haaland added a brace in City's UEFA Champions League opener against Sevilla.

The brace saw Haaland reach the 25 goal mark in just 20 UCL games at the age of 22 years. Not even the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, and Lionel Messi achieved this stat at such a rate. After 20 UCL games, the Portuguese star had 0 goals to his name while the Argentine had only 8.

The Norwegian phenom has made the Manchester City attack an even more dangerous proposition to face. Fans willl expect the team to deliver multiple silverware, most importantly the elusive Champions League title.

However, recently City boss Pep Guardiola remarked that they can't win the UCL purely on the back of Haaland's brilliance and will need the team as a whole to deliver if they are to succeed. Considering their early season form, few would bet against them.

