PSG superstar Lionel Messi buys Rs 87 crore mansion in Ibiza

According to The Sun, Messi, 35, has bought the property on Ibiza’s western coast from Swiss businessman Philippe Amon

Argentine football star Lionel Messi has reportedly bought a mansion in Ibiza worth GBP9.5million (approx Rs 87.66cr). According to The Sun, Messi, 35, has bought the property on Ibiza’s western coast from Swiss businessman Philippe Amon.

The 20,020 square feet property has a large basement, a huge pool, as big as the house, and an outdoor football pitch. According to a report in Periodico de Ibiza, the deal was finalised on February 3 and a lawyer for Messi completed the paperwork as the legal representative of a company called Edificio Rostower, whose director is Messi’s brother, Rodrigo. The mansion has some planning issues, but the legal team were not aware of it during the purchase.

Periodico de Ibiza reported: “When the operation was concluded the footballer’s legal representative, a lawyer in Barcelona, was not aware of the mansion’s planning issues. They are now aware of the planning problems and Messi’s legal representatives know what they have to do to legalise the property.”

