Cristiano Ronaldo still needed at Manchester United, insists ten Hag

Cristiano Ronaldo. Pic/AFP

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag rejected any suggestion the impending arrival of Antony is an indication that Cristiano Ronaldo is surplus to requirements at Old Trafford. A deal is in place for United to sign the Brazilian forward from Ajax in a transfer worth a fixed fee of 80.6 million ($95 million), with a further 4.2 million in add-ons, agreed between the two clubs, reports DPA.

With medical and player terms still to be finalised before the transfer window shuts on Thursday evening, former Ajax boss Ten Hag was tight-lipped about a swift reunion with Antony. But Ten Hag insisted the signing merely augments United's attack ahead of the club beginning their Europa League campaign next week, rather than a portent that Ronaldo may leave the club this week.

When directly asked about Ronaldo, who has settled for substitute roles in United's last two matches and has been linked with a move to a Champions League club, Ten Hag said, "It is clear, we need quality players. You need more and to cover all the games to keep the consistency going, that's what we strive for. Especially from offensive players, they are quicker fatigued because they have to run more and run with higher intensity. We expect that from them and our way of play. We need numbers there, we need not just quantity but quality."



United have also been strongly linked with a move for Martin Dubravka and Ten Hag does not anticipate any more incomings if they complete deals for the Newcastle goalkeeper and Antony, having already brought in Tyrell Malacia, Lisandro Martinez, Christian Eriksen and Casemiro this summer. Speaking ahead of Thursday's trip to Leicester, Ten Hag said, "Firstly I have to sign (Antony). There's an agreement between the clubs but the paperwork is not done so I cannot go too deep into that.

"For this window it will be the end (after Antony and Dubravka) but when there is a great opportunity you have to always be alert as a top club." United started their Premier League campaign with a humbling home defeat against Brighton before being humiliated at Brentford, losing 4-0, as they sat bottom of the standings after two fixtures. But their fortunes have changed in the last couple of weeks after edging out fierce rivals Liverpool and then Southampton, and they can make it a hat-trick of successive wins by beating the Foxes.

