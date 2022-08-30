Puma release their 2022 FIFA World Cup jerseys; get trolled for designs

Puma could not have chosen a worse time to drop their range with Adidas' stunning kits still very fresh in the fans' minds. One could term the away designs by Puma as an eyesore
Puma's FIFA World Cup 2022 away kit for Uruguay. Pic/ Official Twitter account of Puma Football
Puma has failed to woo football fans the way Adidas did yesterday when they dropped their range of kits for the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Puma, on the other hand, faced backlash from fans for their rather boring, un-inventive and frankly bizarre looking away jerseys.
Puma could not have chosen a worse time to drop their range with Adidas' stunning kits still very fresh in the fans' minds. While the home kits all look fine, some may even say classy, the German brand's away designs stand out as an eyesore.
Puma have released their World Cup kits for the upcoming tournament.— ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) August 29, 2022
What do we think? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/yp4Hqg0IQD
They all feature similar designs with a big number emboldened on the middle of the shirt surrounded by fairly standard albeit large geometric shapes that seem to have no bearing on the nation's football heritage or culture.
This is not the first time Puma has faced criticism for their football kits. In fact, only last year they were in the center of another fan backlash over similarly bland, basic-template-standard third kits for the football clubs they were affiliated with.