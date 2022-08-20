Breaking News
Chelsea to take ‘strongest action’ over alleged racism towards Tottenham’s Son

Updated on: 20 August,2022 07:39 AM IST  |  London
A Chelsea statement on Thursday said the club “finds any form of discriminatory behaviour totally abhorrent. It has no place at Chelsea or in any of our communities”

Tottenham Hotspur’s Son Heung-Min (left) during the EPL match against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on August 14. Pic/Getty Images


Chelsea have pledged to take the “strongest action” after an alleged racist incident against Son Heung Min in Sunday’s 2-2 Premier League draw with Tottenham.


South Korea forward Son is alleged to have been racially abused by a member of the crowd at Stamford Bridge in Sunday’s top-flight clash, DPA reports. The Blues took their latest initiative in the long-running ‘No To Hate’ campaign before Sunday’s Spurs clash, taking steps to make it easier for spectators to report alleged abuses. The back of every seat at Stamford Bridge now has instructions on how to report incidents of abuse, either by text or by barcode on a smartphone.

A Chelsea statement on Thursday said the club “finds any form of discriminatory behaviour totally abhorrent. It has no place at Chelsea or in any of our communities.” “Chelsea FC has consistently made its zero tolerance position on discriminatory behaviour very clear, yet there are still idiots like this that attach themselves to this club as so called ‘fans’, which shames Chelsea FC, our coaches, players, staff and our true supporters.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

tottenham hotspur chelsea english premier league football sports news

