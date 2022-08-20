EPL: Erik ten Hag faces litmus test as his Red Devils take on Liverpool

Bottom-of-the-table Manchester, who were routed 0-4 by Brentford recently, could be in for more trouble when they face Liverpool on Monday night

Man Utd players during a practice session at the Carrington training ground recently. Pic/Getty Images

Rooted to the bottom of the Premier League for the first time in 30 years, Manchester United’s disastrous start to the season on and off the field could still get worse when they face Liverpool on Monday.

One of the biggest clashes

Always one of the biggest clashes in the English football calendar, Liverpool’s visit to Old Trafford has taken on even more importance after a difficult few weeks for both clubs. Liverpool’s title hopes have already been hit by draws against Fulham and Crystal Palace to leave them four points adrift of Manchester City. However, Liverpool’s woes of an early season injury crisis and the absence of Darwin Nunez due to his ill-discipline that cost the Uruguayan a red card on his home debut, pale into insignificance compared to United’s troubles.

Liverpool’s star striker Mohd Salah during a training session

Worst start as manager

Erik ten Hag is off to the worst start of any United manager for over 100 years after a 4-0 humbling at the hands of Brentford followed Brighton’s first ever win at Old Trafford on the opening weekend of the season. The lack of a coordinated transfer strategy has left Ten Hag to work with largely the same squad that suffered 5-0 and 4-0 thrashings at the hands of Liverpool in their two meetings last season. Ten Hag, though, also has questions to ask after pushing for the signing of Lisandro Martinez from his old club Ajax despite the Argentine centre-back’s diminutive frame seemingly being unsuited to the rigours of the Premier League.

Martinez was hauled off at half-time against Brentford with United already trailing 4-0, but Ten Hag conceded that all 11 of his starting line-up could have been replaced.



Brentford brilliant

Brentford players covered 13.8 kilometres more in that match and Ten Hag reportedly responded by cancelling a planned day off to make his squad run that distance the day after the defeat last Saturday. But on the pitch he needs a response with Liverpool also wounded for their trip to Manchester.

Madrid boss confirms Casemiro’s departure to United

Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti has confirmed that midfielder Casemiro is on the verge of leaving to join Manchester United in a deal thought to be worth up to 70 million euros. “He [Casemiro] wants to try a new challenge. The club and I understand it,” said Ancelotti.

