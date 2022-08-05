Chelsea transfer news: Marc Cucurella confirmed as latest summer signing

Cucurella featured in 35 Premier League games last season with Brighton and Hove. He caught the eye with his impressive performances so much so that City and Chelsea battled it out for his signature

Marc Cucurella. Pic/ Official Instagram account of Marc Cucurella

After months of speculation and rumors revolving around the future of Marc Cucurella, the Spaniard has finally found a new home at Stamford Bridge with Chelsea FC.

The London club took to social media to confirm the signing of the now ex-Brighton and Hove player.

Cucurella featured in 35 Premier League games last season and caught the eye with his impressive performances despite the stats column reading 1 goal and 1 assist.

The left-back was courted by Premier League winners Manchester City for most of the summer, but a move never materialized and instead Chelsea jumped into the fray and made a bid that was too hard to resist for Brighton.

Cucurella's signature bolsters the Blues' backline and he is expected to compete with Ben Chilwell for the starting left-back/wing-back slot.

Despite making a name for themselves as a defensively solid club last year, Chelsea were anything but that in pre-season. Perhaps Cucurella's signature could help bring the same solidity that was displayed by the London club last season.