See photos: Chelsea FC thanks Shreyas Iyer for stopping by at 'The Bridge'

Updated on: 03 August,2022 03:11 PM IST  |  London
The Club's official Twitter account posted a picture of Shreyas holding a jersey of the team at the Bridge

Pic courtesy/Chelsea Twitter


Team India batter Shreyas Iyer paid a visit to the home of Chelsea Football club's, Stamford Bridge. The Club's official Twitter account posted a picture of Shreyas holding a jersey of the team at the Bridge. With the new season of the Premier League kicking off later this week, the visit of Shreyas Iyer could prove a boon rather than a bane for the former European champions. Shreyas Iyer did play a hand in Team India's dominating win over the Windies as the Men In Blue took a 2-1 lead in the 5-match T20I series. 




Shreyas is a huge football fan and this comes as no suprise that the KKR skipper paid a visit to the Premier League side. Talking to a famous newspaper, Shreyas did reveal that he contemplated between cricket and football. But due to football's unpopularity during his time, Shreyas had to go for cricket. He also revealed that he adores Manchester United's star forward, Cristiano Ronaldo. 

The Men In Blue play the final two T20Is in Florida starting August 6.

