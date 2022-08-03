Sanjay Manjrekar: India should have played Kohli in every international match possible

Kohli has not scored a century since November 2019, struggled for runs during this year’s IPL and even failed to contribute much with the bat during the recently-concluded tour of England. With his recent poor performances, questions have also been raised about his place in the team

India’s Virat Kohli walks back after being dismissed for 11 in the 3rd T20I v England at Trent Bridge last month. Pic/Getty Images; (right) Sanjay Manjrekar

Former cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar feels that India should have played Virat Kohli in every international match possible instead of giving rest as more game time would have helped the star batter in getting his form back.

Kohli has not scored a century since November 2019, struggled for runs during this year’s IPL and even failed to contribute much with the bat during the recently-concluded tour of England. With his recent poor performances, questions have also been raised about his place in the team.



Kohli, 33, has been given rest for India’s ongoing tour of West Indies and the upcoming ODI series against Zimbabwe.

“I think they should have played Kohli in every International match possible, whatever the format because Virat has had his breaks. People are advocating that he should take some breaks and he’s had his breaks. If you look at the last two years, he’s not played a lot of international cricket. Maybe there’s some logic there that we don’t know about. Maybe they had a chat with Kohli, but my personal view is the more Kohli would’ve played and especially these matches would’ve been better for him,” said Manjrekar on SPORTS18’s show.

