Indian Football star Sunil Chhetri chills in Croatia

India football captain Sunil Chhetri Instagrammed this picture for his 2 million followers and wrote: “The missus decided I needed a photo that doesn’t involve clenching my teeth, fists and no nerves threatening to pop on the side of my head or my face buried in my hands. So we went to Croatia and sat atop a little mountain. It was a great call.” The post received over one lakh ‘likes’.