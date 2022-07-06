Breaking News
Amravati murder case: NIA takes custody of all accused
Mumbai weather update: Heavy showers cause waterlogging, traffic snarls in parts of city
Will decide on cabinet formation soon, but for now let us breathe: Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde
Kandivli double murder case: Minor in suicide note reveals why she killed her mother
Home > Sports News > Football News > Article > Indian Football star Sunil Chhetri chills in Croatia

Indian Football star Sunil Chhetri chills in Croatia

Updated on: 06 July,2022 08:11 AM IST  |  Mumbai
A Correspondent |

Top

“The missus decided I needed a photo that doesn’t involve clenching my teeth, fists and no nerves threatening to pop on the side of my head or my face buried in my hands. So we went to Croatia and sat atop a little mountain. It was a great call.” The post received over one lakh ‘likes’

Indian Football star Sunil Chhetri chills in Croatia

Sunil Chhetri


India football captain Sunil Chhetri Instagrammed this picture for his 2 million followers and wrote: “The missus decided I needed a photo that doesn’t involve clenching my teeth, fists and no nerves threatening to pop on the side of my head or my face buried in my hands. So we went to Croatia and sat atop a little mountain. It was a great call.” The post received over one lakh ‘likes’.


 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sunil Chhetri (@chetri_sunil11)





Sunil Chhetri croatia Instagram football sports news

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK