Breaking News
Guidelines soon to ensure 'discipline' in use of social media by officials: CM
New Zealand PM Luxon meets Shinde, discus Mumbai’s development
Maharashtra agrees to Konkan Railway merger with Indian Railways
Bus driver sentenced to life for rape and attempted murder of girl in Thane
Maharashtra Budget Session: Govt tables bill to hike motor vehicles tax
shot-button
IPL 2025 IPL 2025
Home > Sports News > Football News > Article > Chhetri crowns perfect return

Chhetri crowns perfect return

Updated on: 20 March,2025 07:51 AM IST  |  Shillong
PTI |

Top

India’s star striker and skipper Sunil scores on his international comeback as Blue Tigers cruise to 3-0 victory against Maldives

Chhetri crowns perfect return

An emotional Sunil Chhetri soaks in the applause after scoring against Maldives in Shillong yesterday. Pics/AIFF

Listen to this article
Chhetri crowns perfect return
x
00:00

The talismanic Sunil Chhetri scored on his international comeback to lead India to a commanding 3-0 victory over Maldives in a football friendly here on Wednesday, helping the home side snap their 12-match winless streak that started in November 2023.


Rahul Bheke gave India the lead in the 35th minute before Liston Colaco made it 2-0 in the 66th minute.


The 40-year-old Chhetri, who returned to the national team after hanging his boots in May last year, made it a memorable day as he scored India’s third with a glancing header in the 77th minute for his 95th international goal.


Also Read: "He has been a match-winner for India and Mumbai Indians": Pandya on Suryakumar Yadav

India’s Rahul Bheke celebrates scoring the opener v Maldives yesterdayIndia’s Rahul Bheke celebrates scoring the opener v Maldives yesterday

Captain Chhetri, who was denied by the Maldives goalkeeper in the 47th minute, was substituted in the 82nd minute.

This was India’s first win in 16 months and also first under Manolo Marquez who was made the head coach in July last year. India’s last win was against Kuwait (1-0) in their 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying round match in Kuwait City on November 16, 2023.

Before Wednesday, India under Marquez had lost once and drawn thrice.

The match served as a dress rehearsal for the all-important AFC Asian Cup qualifier against Bangladesh at the same venue on March 25.

Chhetri came out of his international retirement earlier this month to help the team successfully navigate the qualifiers for the AFC Asian Cup, starting with the March 25 clash.

Maldives are ranked 162 in the world, 36 places below India (126). This is also Shillong’s first international match.

95
No. of international goals by Sunil Chhetri

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Sunil Chhetri india maldives football sports news Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK