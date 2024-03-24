Breaking News
Home > Sports News > Football News > Article > Chhetri set for 150th intl cap to be feted by AIFF
Chhetri set for 150th int’l cap; to be feted by AIFF

Updated on: 24 March,2024 08:05 AM IST  |  New Delhi
PTI |

Top

“It’s been an awe-inspiring and staggering cruise that all of us have been fortunate to witness since 2005,” All India Football Federation (AIFF) president Kalyan Chaubey said in a press release

Sunil Chhetri

Nearly two decades after he made his senior debut against Pakistan, Indian talisman Sunil Chhetri is set for another milestone as he will appear in his 150th international match in the World Cup qualifier against Afghanistan in Guwahati on Tuesday.


Also Read: Colombia stun Spain in friendly


India played out a goalless draw against Afghanistan in their away leg contest as they climbed to second in Group A in the second round of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers. By achieving the feat, Chhetri will become the 40th player in the world to play 150 or more international matches in the list led by Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo (205).


Chhetri first donned the senior national jersey on June 12, 2005, in a friendly match against Pakistan in Quetta. He was India’s scorer in the 1-1 draw. Since then, he has made 149 appearances for the national team, netting a record 93 goals. A prolific goal-getter, the 39-year-old holds the unique record of scoring at least one goal in his first, 25th, 50th, 75th, 100th and 125th match for the Blue Tigers.

“It’s been an awe-inspiring and staggering cruise that all of us have been fortunate to witness since 2005,” All India Football Federation (AIFF) president Kalyan Chaubey said in a press release.

