Christian Pulisic scores again to help Milan fight back to beat Como 2-1 in Serie A

Christian Pulisic. Pic/AFP

Christian Pulisic scored again to help AC Milan earn another comeback victory in Serie A with a 2-1 home win over Como. Tijjani Reijnders set up Pulisic's second-half equalizer before netting the winner himself in the 75th minute. It was Pulisic's third goal in two matches, taking the United States international to nine goals in Serie A and 15 in all competitions this campaign ¿ equaling his tally from his first season at Milan. Milan moved up to seventh, five points below fourth-placed Juventus. Como remained seven points above the relegation zone. Pulisic's two goals last weekend helped Milan fight back to win 3-2 at Lecce and end a three-match losing streak. It again went behind on Saturday, when Lucas Da Cunha drilled into the bottom left corner from the edge of the area in the 33rd minute.

The Milan fans jeered loudly at halftime and it almost got worse for them four minutes after the restart but Da Cunha's second goal of the night was ruled out for offside. Instead it was Milan which leveled four minute later. Rafael Leão and Álex Jiménez combined on the left before picking out Reijnders, who delicately dinked the ball over the top for Pulisic to sweep into the far bottom corner from a tight angle. Reijnders also clipped the top of the crossbar before scoring the winner in the 75th minute, slotting home after being sent through on goal by a backheeled pass by Tammy Abraham. Como substitute Dele Alli's return to soccer lasted just nine minutes as he was shown a straight red card late on for a foul on Ruben Loftus-Cheek, shortly after coming off the bench for his first appearance in two years.

Lengthy goal wait endedMonza captain Armando Izzo scored his first goal in more than two years but it wasn't enough to secure a win as the last-place team drew 1-1 against fellow struggler Parma. Izzo netted in the 60th minute but Parma substitute Ange-Yoan Bonny leveled six minutes from time with a solo effort. Monza remained 10 points from safety while 17th-placed Parma inched three points clear of the relegation zone. Hellas Verona moved seven points above the drop after a free kick by Ondrej Duda handed it a 1-0 win at Udinese, ending the host's six-match unbeaten streak. Empoli was three points below Parma after losing 1-0 at Torino.

