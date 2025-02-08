City Int’l beat AVM to emerge U-10 champs

Despite their efforts, AVM struggled to create meaningful goal-scoring opportunities to end 0-0 in the first half

The City International team with their medals and trophy after beating AVM at Azad Maidan on Thursday. Pic/Atul Kamble

City International School (Andheri) emerged victorious with a 1-0 margin over Arya Vidya Mandir (Bandra) in the final of the U-10 MSSA inter-school football Division II tournament at Azad Maidan on Thursday.

City International showcased a disciplined defence and quick counter-attacks. AVM, on the other hand, played aggressively, relying on their midfield control and precise passing to break through the sturdy defence of their opponents.

Despite their efforts, AVM struggled to create meaningful goal-scoring opportunities to end 0-0 in the first half.

City International forward Uthman Shaikh made a stunning solo run past two defenders before calmly placing the ball past AVM’s goalkeeper, Pragyan Jain. The goal proved to be the decisive moment of the final, igniting celebrations from the City International bench and their supporters.

AVM responded with vigour, but City International’s backline held firm. The AVM substitutes, including Dhven Sheth and Chirayu Pandey, made valiant efforts to change the game’s momentum but were unable to break the deadlock.

City International coach Ajay Saroj said, “It was a great game. Both teams fought hard. Credit to the boys for the first trophy in football. I am very happy.”

Meanwhile, in the third place encounter, SVKN JV Parekh International School (Vile Parle) beat JBCN International School (Parel) 1-0. Trishaan Bhangia scored the goal.