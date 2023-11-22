“Even though we are happy now, we had already decided before the game not to continue,” the 62-year-old coach told. Silhavy took up the role in 2018, leading his team to the quarter-finals of Euro 2020 before failing to qualify for last year’s World Cup in Qatar

Jaroslav Silhavy

Listen to this article Coach Silhavy quits after Czech qualify x 00:00

Czech Republic coach Jaroslav Silhavy said Monday he was stepping down, only minutes after watching his side clinch automatic qualification for Euro 2024 with a 3-0 win over Moldova.

“Even though we are happy now, we had already decided before the game not to continue,” the 62-year-old coach told. Silhavy took up the role in 2018, leading his team to the quarter-finals of Euro 2020 before failing to qualify for last year’s World Cup in Qatar.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also Read: Aishwarya Bhonde to lead Maharashtra team

The Czechs have now secured a spot at next year’s Euros in Germany but he has come under fire for the team’s lacklustre performances in Group E where they finished second behind Albania, winning only four out of eight games.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever