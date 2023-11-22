Coach Silhavy quits after Czech qualify

Breaking News
Updated on: 22 November,2023 07:16 AM IST  |  Prague
AFP |

"Even though we are happy now, we had already decided before the game not to continue," the 62-year-old coach told. Silhavy took up the role in 2018, leading his team to the quarter-finals of Euro 2020 before failing to qualify for last year's World Cup in Qatar

Jaroslav Silhavy

Czech Republic coach Jaroslav Silhavy said Monday he was stepping down, only minutes after watching his side clinch automatic qualification for Euro 2024 with a 3-0 win over Moldova. 


“Even though we are happy now, we had already decided before the game not to continue,” the 62-year-old coach told. Silhavy took up the role in 2018, leading his team to the quarter-finals of Euro 2020 before failing to qualify for last year’s World Cup in Qatar. 


The Czechs have now secured a spot at next year’s Euros in Germany but he has come under fire for the team’s lacklustre performances in Group E where they finished second behind Albania, winning only four out of eight games. 

