Breaking News
Jalna-Mumbai Vande Bharat: Here’s all you need to know about the daily service
Maharashtra: Man found dead in cowshed in Latur; murder case registered
Navi Mumbai: Police book two for operating illegal call centre, cheating govt
CM Eknath Shinde asks Railway Minister to start Mumbai-Ayodhya train services
Uddhav 'snubs' Raut as Congress fumes over Sena (UBT) MP's remarks on LS seats
Thane crime: 35-yr-old powerloom worker stabbed to death in Bhiwandi, 2 arrested
Mumbai Police arrest 23 'wanted' accused ahead of New Year celebrations
shot-button
Subscribe Now Subscribe Now
Home > Sports News > Football News > Article > Cole calls the shots

Cole calls the shots!

Updated on: 31 December,2023 07:58 AM IST  |  Luton
AFP |

Top

Palmer scores brace as Chelsea survive late scare to beat battling Luton Town 3-2

Cole calls the shots!

Chelsea’s Cole Palmer (right) shoots to score against Luton Town on Saturday. Pic/Getty Images

Listen to this article
Cole calls the shots!
x
00:00

Cole Palmer struck twice as Chelsea survived a late scare to banish their away-day blues with a 3-2 win against Premier League strugglers Luton Town on Saturday. 


Madueke doubles lead


Mauricio Pochettino’s side were in complete control when Palmer scored his second goal to put the visitors three up with 20 minutes to play. Palmer had opened the scoring at Kenilworth Road before Noni Madueke doubled Chelsea’s lead late in the first half. But former Chelsea midfielder Ross Barkley netted to spark a spirited finish from third bottom Luton, who scored again through Elijah Adebayo in a dramatic finale.


Blues’s 2nd straight win

Chelsea’s second consecutive win was their first success away from home since a victory at Tottenham on November 6, ending a four-game losing streak on their travels. 

Also Read: Man City rally for 3-1 win over Everton, Chelsea record rare home win

If that was encouraging for Pochettino, the manner of their late bout of nerves suggested there is still much to work on for an inconsistent team languishing in 10th place. Pochettino’s first competitive win as Chelsea boss came in the reverse fixture against Luton back in August. But they have struggled badly since then and arrived at Luton hoping to avoid finishing 2023 with a 20th league defeat in the calendar year. 

A self-described “football romantic,” Pochettino admitted this week that he was relishing the opportunity to play against a club who just a few years ago were fighting to avoid extinction in the lower leagues.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

chelsea english premier league football sports news Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK