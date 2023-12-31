Palmer scores brace as Chelsea survive late scare to beat battling Luton Town 3-2

Chelsea’s Cole Palmer (right) shoots to score against Luton Town on Saturday. Pic/Getty Images

Listen to this article Cole calls the shots! x 00:00

Cole Palmer struck twice as Chelsea survived a late scare to banish their away-day blues with a 3-2 win against Premier League strugglers Luton Town on Saturday.

Madueke doubles lead

ADVERTISEMENT

Mauricio Pochettino’s side were in complete control when Palmer scored his second goal to put the visitors three up with 20 minutes to play. Palmer had opened the scoring at Kenilworth Road before Noni Madueke doubled Chelsea’s lead late in the first half. But former Chelsea midfielder Ross Barkley netted to spark a spirited finish from third bottom Luton, who scored again through Elijah Adebayo in a dramatic finale.

Blues’s 2nd straight win

Chelsea’s second consecutive win was their first success away from home since a victory at Tottenham on November 6, ending a four-game losing streak on their travels.

Also Read: Man City rally for 3-1 win over Everton, Chelsea record rare home win

If that was encouraging for Pochettino, the manner of their late bout of nerves suggested there is still much to work on for an inconsistent team languishing in 10th place. Pochettino’s first competitive win as Chelsea boss came in the reverse fixture against Luton back in August. But they have struggled badly since then and arrived at Luton hoping to avoid finishing 2023 with a 20th league defeat in the calendar year.

A self-described “football romantic,” Pochettino admitted this week that he was relishing the opportunity to play against a club who just a few years ago were fighting to avoid extinction in the lower leagues.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever