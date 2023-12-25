Mauricio Pochettino’s men dominated possession at Molineux but wasted their chances in a captivating game, littered with careless mistakes by the visiting side

Wolverhampton Wanderers’s Gabonese midfielder Mario Lemina celebrates scoring against Chelsea yesterday. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article Wolves outwit Chelsea 2-1 on Christmas eve x 00:00

Wolves inflicted a fourth defeat in six matches on Chelsea on Sunday, beating the London side 2-1 in the first Christmas Eve Premier League match since 1995.

Mauricio Pochettino’s men dominated possession at Molineux but wasted their chances in a captivating game, littered with careless mistakes by the visiting side.

Mario Lemina and Matt Doherty put Wolves 2-0 in front but they were made to sweat when Christopher Nkunku pulled one back on his Premier League debut. The defeat means a miserable Christmas for inconsistent Chelsea, who are stuck in 10th place in the Premier League after their fourth defeat in six league games, with Wolves behind them only on goal difference.

Meanwhile, Arsenal ensured they will spent Christmas Day on top of the Premier League as they held title rivals Liverpool to a pulsating 1-1 draw at Anfield on Saturday.

Mikel Arteta’s side took an early lead through Gabriel Magalhaes, but Mohamed Salah hauled Liverpool level before the interval.

A draw was arguably the right result after both sides flexed their muscles to show why they have emerged as the leading contenders to win the title. Chasing a first title since 2004, Arsenal sit one point clear of second placed Liverpool heading into the festive period. The team that has topped the Premier League at Christmas has gone on to win the title in six of the past 10 seasons.

