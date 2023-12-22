Breaking News
Mumbai: Coolie No. 1 will now be your safety sahayak
Siddhivinayak Darshan: With illegal stalls gone, everyone will queue up
Thane triple murder: With no mobile, tracking killer will be difficult
Mumbai: BMC miffed as height barrier on Irla bridge keeps toppling over
Mumbai: Repair dusty Aarey road or we start begging to raise funds, Shiv Sena UBT leader tells CM
Mumbai: Contract for Versova Dahisar Coastal Road project finalised
Mumbai’s ANC busts interstate drug ring before New Year’s Eve
shot-button
Merry Christmas Merry Christmas
Home > Sports News > Football News > Article > Liverpool clash is going to be intense Arteta

Liverpool clash is going to be intense: Arteta

Updated on: 23 December,2023 07:20 AM IST  |  Mikel Arteta
AFP |

Top

The Gunners head to Liverpool on Saturday knowing victory would leave them top of the table at Christmas

Liverpool clash is going to be intense: Arteta

Mikel Arteta

Listen to this article
Liverpool clash is going to be intense: Arteta
x
00:00

Mikel Arteta has challenged Arsenal to win in the Premier League at Anfield for the first time in 11 years, saying they can learn from last year’s bitter disappointment of throwing away a 2-0 lead. 


The Gunners head to Liverpool on Saturday knowing victory would leave them top of the table at Christmas. But the visitors would have to end a run of league results stretching back to September 2012 if they are to achieve that—winning 2-0 when Arteta was in the Arsenal midfield. 


The Spaniard toasted four years as Arsenal manager this week and during that time he has overseen wins at Manchester United, Chelsea and Tottenham, while this season they beat Manchester City at the Emirates. “We have done it at Old Trafford, we have done it at Stamford Bridge and many other places where we haven’t done it for years,” he said on Friday.


Also Read: Wrestlers fight on with action

“This is the next challenge—go there and win. If you want to be at the top you have to go to those places and be dominant. That’s what we’re going to try to do. The two teams are in a really good moment, really good position, really strong position. 

“They are going to be well placed to win it and to go for it. It’s going to be an intense match. You have to play better than them. You will silence the crowd if you are dominant and better than them,” he said. 

Arsenal took a 2-0 lead at Anfield last year before they were pinned back and had to settle for a draw. It was the start of a damaging spell of four games without a win that cost the Gunners vital points in their chase for a first Premier League title since 2004 and they were eventually overhauled by Manchester City.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

arsenal english premier league premier league liverpool sports news football

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK