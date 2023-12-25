Pakistan welcomes ITF ruling on tie against India

The AITA cited concerns regarding Pakistan’s general elections scheduled for February 8, 2024, but the ITF’s independent tribunal deemed the concerns baseless

The Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) expressed its delight after the International Tennis Federation (ITF) upheld its decision, allowing Pakistan to host the upcoming Davis Cup tie against India.

Earlier, the ITF ruling came following the All India Tennis Association’s (AITA) appeal against the initial decision, reports Xinhua. The AITA cited concerns regarding Pakistan’s general elections scheduled for February 8, 2024, but the ITF’s independent tribunal deemed the concerns baseless.

“The tribunal, after careful review, determined that the presented reasons lacked sufficient merit,” the ITF stated in its official announcement, adding that Pakistan has a proven track record of successfully hosting major Davis Cup ties and could do so again for the crucial encounter.

