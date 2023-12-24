Breaking News
Mumbai crime: Four held for looting Rs 10 lakh from shop employee
Mumbai Police arrest man from Kurla for selling counterfeit branded clothes
Power theft case against 36 consumers in Navi Mumbai
Maharashtra: Man, daughter feared drowned in creek in Thane; search underway
Shiv Sena (UBT) stands behind Congress leader Sunil Kedar: Sanjay Raut
shot-button
Merry Christmas Merry Christmas
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > India will pay price if they dont travel to Pakistan

India will pay price if they don’t travel to Pakistan

Updated on: 24 December,2023 07:08 AM IST  |  New Delhi
PTI |

Top

If the Indian team fail to travel to Pakistan, the tie will be awarded to the host country and the Indian team will be relegated to World Group II

India will pay price if they don’t travel to Pakistan

Representational images. Pic/iStock

Listen to this article
India will pay price if they don’t travel to Pakistan
x
00:00

The ITF tribunal has rejected AITA’s contention that its Davis Cup team could face security concerns during the World Group I Play-off tie in Islamabad, paving the way for an Indian tennis team’s visit to Pakistan for the first time in 60 years.


If the Indian team fail to travel to Pakistan, the tie will be awarded to the host country and the Indian team will be relegated to World Group II.


The last time an Indian Davis Cup team travelled to Pakistan was way back in 1964 when it beat the hosts 4-0.


Also Read: Davis Cup final: Sinner ensures Italy’s a winner

All India Tennis Association (AITA) Secretary General Anil Dhupar confirmed to PTI that ITF has rejected their appeal.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

davis cup tennis news sports news Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK