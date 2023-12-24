India will pay price if they don’t travel to Pakistan

If the Indian team fail to travel to Pakistan, the tie will be awarded to the host country and the Indian team will be relegated to World Group II

The ITF tribunal has rejected AITA’s contention that its Davis Cup team could face security concerns during the World Group I Play-off tie in Islamabad, paving the way for an Indian tennis team’s visit to Pakistan for the first time in 60 years.

If the Indian team fail to travel to Pakistan, the tie will be awarded to the host country and the Indian team will be relegated to World Group II.

The last time an Indian Davis Cup team travelled to Pakistan was way back in 1964 when it beat the hosts 4-0.

All India Tennis Association (AITA) Secretary General Anil Dhupar confirmed to PTI that ITF has rejected their appeal.

