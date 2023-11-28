Breaking News
Davis Cup final: Sinner ensures Italy’s a winner

Updated on: 28 November,2023 08:05 AM IST  |  Spain
Sinner, 22, said he would like to take Italy to further success in the competition if he can, but that winning it for the first time was wonderful

Italy’s Jannik Sinner (trophy in hand) celebrates with teammates after winning the Davis Cup against Oz in Spain on Sunday. Pic/AFP

Italy’s Davis Cup hero Jannik Sinner said it was a “special feeling” to end his team’s 47-year drought in the competition on Sunday in Malaga. Sinner beat Alex de Minaur 6-3, 6-0 in straight sets in the second singles rubber after Matteo Arnaldi scraped past Alexei Popyrin to earn his country their second trophy with a 2-0 win over Australia.


Sinner, ranked fourth, played a key role, winning all five of his rubbers, including two against World No. 1 Novak Djokovic and Serbia on Saturday. Sinner, 22, said he would like to take Italy to further success in the competition if he can, but that winning it for the first time was wonderful. 


“We are all very young, we are really hungry to try to win it one more time in our life. But having this feeling at least once, it is a really special feeling,” said Sinner, adding that the team triumphed because they pushed hard in search of their country’s first Davis Cup since 1976.

47
No of years since Italy last won the Davis Cup (in 1976)

