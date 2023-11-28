Sinner, 22, said he would like to take Italy to further success in the competition if he can, but that winning it for the first time was wonderful

Italy’s Jannik Sinner (trophy in hand) celebrates with teammates after winning the Davis Cup against Oz in Spain on Sunday. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article Davis Cup final: Sinner ensures Italy’s a winner x 00:00

Italy’s Davis Cup hero Jannik Sinner said it was a “special feeling” to end his team’s 47-year drought in the competition on Sunday in Malaga. Sinner beat Alex de Minaur 6-3, 6-0 in straight sets in the second singles rubber after Matteo Arnaldi scraped past Alexei Popyrin to earn his country their second trophy with a 2-0 win over Australia.

Also Read: Disciplined bowling helps MP outplay Punjab by 88 runs

ADVERTISEMENT

Sinner, ranked fourth, played a key role, winning all five of his rubbers, including two against World No. 1 Novak Djokovic and Serbia on Saturday. Sinner, 22, said he would like to take Italy to further success in the competition if he can, but that winning it for the first time was wonderful.

“We are all very young, we are really hungry to try to win it one more time in our life. But having this feeling at least once, it is a really special feeling,” said Sinner, adding that the team triumphed because they pushed hard in search of their country’s first Davis Cup since 1976.

Also Read: This too shall pass!

47

No of years since Italy last won the Davis Cup (in 1976)

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever