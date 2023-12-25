Medvedev expects Nadal to be great challenge in 2024

Breaking News
Updated on: 25 December,2023 07:45 AM IST  |  New Delhi
IANS |

The 22-time Grand Slam champion will make his comeback after a year-long absence from competition due to an iliopsoas injury in his left leg at the Brisbane International, before competing at the 2024 Australian Open

Daniil Medvedev and Rafael Nadal

World No. 3 tennis player Daniil Medvedev admitted that Rafael Nadal is still expected to be a “great challenge” for him in the next season when the Spaniard returns from a long injury layoff.


The 22-time Grand Slam champion will make his comeback after a year-long absence from competition due to an iliopsoas injury in his left leg at the Brisbane International, before competing at the 2024 Australian Open.


“With Rafa maybe I even had even less success than with Novak [Djokovic] in a way. But we had some tight matches where I felt like I could win and maybe he got the edge in the end. So, for me it’s going to be a great challenge if I have to face him. I don’t know at the moment his shape, no one knows, and how he’s going to handle,” Medvedev said.

