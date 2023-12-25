Medvedev expects Nadal to be great challenge in 2024

The 22-time Grand Slam champion will make his comeback after a year-long absence from competition due to an iliopsoas injury in his left leg at the Brisbane International, before competing at the 2024 Australian Open

World No. 3 tennis player Daniil Medvedev admitted that Rafael Nadal is still expected to be a “great challenge” for him in the next season when the Spaniard returns from a long injury layoff.

The 22-time Grand Slam champion will make his comeback after a year-long absence from competition due to an iliopsoas injury in his left leg at the Brisbane International, before competing at the 2024 Australian Open.

“With Rafa maybe I even had even less success than with Novak [Djokovic] in a way. But we had some tight matches where I felt like I could win and maybe he got the edge in the end. So, for me it’s going to be a great challenge if I have to face him. I don’t know at the moment his shape, no one knows, and how he’s going to handle,” Medvedev said.

