Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > No Kyrgios Raducanu in Aus Open entry list

No Kyrgios, Raducanu in Aus Open entry list

Updated on: 08 December,2023 07:51 AM IST  |  Melbourne
AFP |

Fiery Australian Kyrgios, the one-time World No. 13, had knee surgery in January and then aborted plans to return at Wimbledon after tearing a ligament in his wrist

Nick Kyrgios. Pic/AFP

Showstopper Nick Kyrgios and former US Open champion Emma Raducanu were notable absentees Thursday from the 2024 Australian Open entry list, but Rafael Nadal and Naomi Osaka are set for their Grand Slam comebacks.


Also Read: Rue for starters, but remedy in sight


Fiery Australian Kyrgios, the one-time World No. 13, had knee surgery in January and then aborted plans to return at Wimbledon after tearing a ligament in his wrist. 
Australian Open boss Craig Tiley recently said he expected Kyrgios to be at the opening Grand Slam of the year in “some form” and he could be granted a wildcard. Briton Raducanu was also missing from the automatic entry list.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

rafael nadal Naomi Osaka australian open tennis news sports news Sports Update

