No Kyrgios, Raducanu in Aus Open entry list

Nick Kyrgios. Pic/AFP

Showstopper Nick Kyrgios and former US Open champion Emma Raducanu were notable absentees Thursday from the 2024 Australian Open entry list, but Rafael Nadal and Naomi Osaka are set for their Grand Slam comebacks.

Fiery Australian Kyrgios, the one-time World No. 13, had knee surgery in January and then aborted plans to return at Wimbledon after tearing a ligament in his wrist.

Australian Open boss Craig Tiley recently said he expected Kyrgios to be at the opening Grand Slam of the year in “some form” and he could be granted a wildcard. Briton Raducanu was also missing from the automatic entry list.

