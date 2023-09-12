US Open: Tennis greats hail Djokovic for 24th Grand Slam title

“Congratulations to 24x Grand Slam champion @DjokerNole, the Men’s Singles Champion of the #USOpen,” former World No. 1 Billie Jean King wrote on social media platform X

Novak Djokovic scripted history by becoming the first person in the Open Era to win 24 Grand Slam titles, tying with Margaret Court. Tennis greats hailed him on social media for his achievements:

“Congratulations to 24x Grand Slam champion @DjokerNole, the Men’s Singles Champion of the #USOpen,” former World No. 1 Billie Jean King wrote on social media platform X.

Australian great and former World No. 1 Rod Laver said: “Well done again Novak, I’m sure 24 feels as great as one, especially when you have fought so hard to get where you are and to stay there against a growing tide of challengers. You were on high alert tonight against a quality player in Daniil. Take another bow, champ!”

“Undeniable greatness!!! What a legend,” two-time Australian Open champion Victoria Azarenka said.

“Idemo champion!!!” said 2009 US Open champion Juan Martin del Potro.

