Wozniacki gets wildcard for Australian Open

Caroline Wozniacki. Pic/AFP

Caroline Wozniacki was awarded a wildcard to the Australian Open on Wednesday as the 2018 champion returns to Melbourne for the first time in four years.

The 33-year-old retired after the 2020 Australian Open to start a family, but returned to the tour at Montreal in August. The mother of two played her first Grand Slam in three years at the US Open.

