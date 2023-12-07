Wozniacki gets wildcard for Australian Open

Breaking News
Updated on: 07 December,2023 07:40 AM IST  |  Melbourne
AFP |

The 33-year-old retired after the 2020 Australian Open to start a family, but returned to the tour at Montreal in August. The mother of two played her first Grand Slam in three years at the US Open

Caroline Wozniacki. Pic/AFP

Caroline Wozniacki was awarded a wildcard to the Australian Open on Wednesday as the 2018 champion returns to Melbourne for the first time in four years.


The 33-year-old retired after the 2020 Australian Open to start a family, but returned to the tour at Montreal in August. The mother of two played her first Grand Slam in three years at the US Open.


