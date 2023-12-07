FIA to probe Mercedes for conflict of interest

Without naming any names or teams, the FIA said it was “aware of media speculation centred on the allegation of information of a confidential nature”

Toto Wolff. Pic/AFP

Motor sport’s governing body, the FIA, is to launch an investigation into a potential conflict of interest believed to centre on Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff and his wife Susie, who works for Formula One Management (FOM), the body announced on Tuesday.

