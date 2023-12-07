Breaking News
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > FIA to probe Mercedes for conflict of interest

FIA to probe Mercedes for conflict of interest

Updated on: 07 December,2023 07:35 AM IST  |  Paris
AFP |

Without naming any names or teams, the FIA said it was “aware of media speculation centred on the allegation of information of a confidential nature”

FIA to probe Mercedes for conflict of interest

Toto Wolff. Pic/AFP

Motor sport’s governing body, the FIA, is to launch an investigation into a potential conflict of interest believed to centre on Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff and his wife Susie, who works for Formula One Management (FOM), the body announced on Tuesday.


Also Read: Messi named Time’s Athlete of the Year


Without naming any names or teams, the FIA said it was “aware of media speculation centred on the allegation of information of a confidential nature.”


