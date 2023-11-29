Formula One star Max Verstappen finds girlfriend Kelly’s daughter ‘very cute’

Although, Verstappen avoids sharing any details about his personal life, in a recent interview with TIME magazine, he spoke about his relationship with Penelope, four

Verstappen’s girlfriend Kelly Piquet Instagrammed this picture with Penelope

World champion Formula One driver Max Verstappen has revealed that he gets along well with Penelope, the daughter of his girlfriend Kelly Piquet and her ex-boyfriend Daniil Kvyat. Interestingly, Verstappen replaced Kvyat at Red Bull in 2016.

Although, Verstappen avoids sharing any details about his personal life, in a recent interview with TIME magazine, he spoke about his relationship with Penelope, four.

“I’m not the father, that’s not the aim. But I see her everyday when I’m at home. We get on very well. She’s very cute. It’s always very important that she has a good relationship with her own father, which she has,” he said.