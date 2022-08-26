Breaking News
Coleen Rooney signs multi million pound deal with Disney

Coleen Rooney signs multi-million pound deal with Disney

Updated on: 26 August,2022 07:59 AM IST  |  Mumbai
A Correspondent

Coleen, 36, is said to have decided on the Disney OTT platform after some fierce bidding between streaming giants Netflix, Amazon Prime and the Discovery Network

Coleen Rooney signs multi-million pound deal with Disney

Coleen Rooney


Former England football star Wayne Rooney’s wife, Coleen has signed a multimillion-pound deal with Disney+ for a documentary on the Wagatha Christie episode, reported The Sun.


Coleen, 36, is said to have decided on the Disney OTT platform after some fierce bidding between streaming giants Netflix, Amazon Prime and the Discovery Network. The documentary will be based on Coleen’s bitter libel court battle with fellow WAG, former England footballer Jamie Vardy’s wife Rebekah, 40, that was dubbed Wagatha Christie by British media.  Coleen won the court case last month and Rebekah has to pay her a multi-million pound sum for feeding stories about the Rooney family to British media.

According to a source, Coleen is very excited about the deal and is most keen to get across her side of the story.


