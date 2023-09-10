Colombia's Cuadrado set to miss World Cup qualifier against Chile

He was replaced by Jorge Carrascal, who impressed with his speed and creativity at Estadio Metropolitano in Barranquilla

Juan Cuadrado. Pic/AFP

Veteran winger Juan Cuadrado is poised to miss Colombia's away World Cup qualifier against Chile on Tuesday due to injury, according to reports.

The 35-year-old Inter Milan player left the pitch at halftime in the Cafeteros' 1-0 home victory over Venezuela in their opening South American zone qualifier on Thursday after suffering a leg muscle injury, reports Xinhua.

He was replaced by Jorge Carrascal, who impressed with his speed and creativity at Estadio Metropolitano in Barranquilla.

The Dynamo Moscow midfielder is expected to start Tuesday's match at Estadio Monumental in Chilean capital Santiago.

Chile began the South American zone qualifying campaign with a 3-1 defeat to Uruguay in Montevideo on Friday.

