Suarez's knee injury sets off retirement rumours in Brazil

Suarez’s knee injury sets off retirement rumours in Brazil

Updated on: 23 June,2023 08:45 AM IST  |  Sao Paulo
AP , PTI |

Despite the speculation, the Uruguay striker is expected to play for Gremio against America in the Brazilian league game on Thursday

Luis Suarez

Luis Suarez’s teammates at Gremio and the Brazilian club’s president expressed concern after media speculation that the striker is on the verge of retirement because of persistent knee pain.


The 36-year-old former Barcelona and Liverpool striker has not commented on Brazilian media reports this week, but Gremio president Alberto Guerra, defender Reinaldo and midfielder Joao Paulo Bitello have spoken publicly about the veteran player’s difficulties in training and matches. 


Also Read: FIFA World Cup 2022: Luis Suarez leaves final WC in tears


His right knee is main injury concern. “[He needs] a lot of injections, a lot of medicine,” Guerra told reporters during an event at the club’s stadium. “It is reaching a limit. But we don’t know where that limit is, when is his last [match].”

Guerra said Suarez could even need knee replacement surgery at some stage. Despite the speculation, the Uruguay striker is expected to play for Gremio against America in the Brazilian league game on Thursday.

