‘Couldn’t get him to play, train how I wanted’

Marcus Rashford (left) with Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim. Pic/Getty Images

Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim let Marcus Rashford leave the club because he couldn’t convince the forward to follow his methods.

“I couldn’t put Marcus to see the way you’re supposed to play football and to train the way I see it,” Amorim said in quotes published late Thursday.

The 27-year-old Rashford joined Aston Villa on loan the day before Europe’s winter transfer window closed, having not played for United since mid-December. He could make his debut for Villa on Sunday on an FA Cup match against Tottenham.

“Sometimes you have one player that is really good with one coach, and the same player with another coach is different,” Amorim said.

“I just wish the best to Rashford and to [Villa manager] Unai Emery, and they can connect because he’s a very good player.”

Asked whether Rashford said that he did not agree with Amorim’s ideas about soccer, Amorim said: “You know, like me, that it’s not the way that occurs. It’s something that you feel as a coach and as a player. It’s quite normal. It happened with a lot of coaches. The important thing is that I’m here saying that was my decision.”

Amorim brushed aside talk of a potential return for Rashford at the end of the season.

Rashford’s deal with Villa includes an option to make the move permanent for a reported 40 million pounds ($50 million).

