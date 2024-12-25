Breaking News
Cristiano Ronaldo enjoys a snowy Christmas vacation with family in Lapland

Updated on: 25 December,2024 01:28 PM IST  |  Helsinki
mid-day online correspondent

The former Real Madrid and Manchester United great appeared to decline to ski with his family

Cristiano Ronaldo with family (Pic: EyePress News/Shutterstock)

Soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo said it was 'just a little cold' as he posed bare-chested in the snow before taking an icy dip in a pool during a Christmas vacation in Finland's Lapland region.


The 39-year-old Portuguese international traveled with partner Georgina Rodriguez and their children, who met Santa Claus in a 10-minute video posted online by Ronaldo on Tuesday.



The former Real Madrid and Manchester United great appeared to decline to ski with his family. He wished his followers, including 645 million on Instagram, a 'Merry Christmas' in Spanish.

The Al-Nassr striker is on a winter break from the Saudi Pro League until January 9.

Meanwhile, Ronaldo recently led the celebrations after Portugal and five other countries were officially announced as hosts of the 2030 men’s World Cup, with the player saying the unique tournament will be the “most special” yet.

The 2030 tournament will be the first World Cup played in six different countries, with Spain, Portuga,l and Morocco as the main hosts while South American nations Argentina, Paraguay, and Uruguay will each get one game. 

The format will help FIFA mark the centenary of Uruguay hosting the first World Cup in 1930.

“A dream come true,” the 39-year-old Ronaldo wrote in an Instagram post that had a photo of him celebrating while wearing Portugal’s jersey and featured the words: “The Most Special World Cup ever.”

Ronaldo is the only man to have scored at five World Cup tournaments, but he is unlikely to still be playing in 2030. “Portugal will host the 2030 World Cup and make us proud,” he wrote.

The approval of the six-nation bid was mostly a formality at FIFA’s online meeting on Wednesday, with Saudi Arabia also officially confirmed as the 2034 World Cup host.

