Cristiano Ronaldo: Man Utd didn’t believe baby Bella was in hospital

The striker told host Piers Morgan on his chat show: “I spoke with the directors and president of Manchester United and they kind of didn’t believe that something was going wrong which made me feel bad

Cristiano Ronaldo with baby daughter Bella

Portuguese football superstar Cristiano Ronaldo has lashed out at Manchester United bosses for doubting him as he missed pre-season training when his baby daughter Bella was in hospital. Ronaldo, 37, said their behaviour hurt him.

The striker told host Piers Morgan on his chat show: “I spoke with the directors and president of Manchester United and they kind of didn’t believe that something was going wrong which made me feel bad.

Also read: Joel Glazer to decide on Cristiano Ronaldo’s future at Utd

They believed it but it’s something that really hurt me because they doubted my words. We had one week in the hospital because Bella had big problems and I didn’t go to the pre-season because of that. I wasn’t going to leave my family if something happened to do a pre-season because I didn’t think it was fair to leave my family.”

Ronaldo missed the pre-season tour earlier this year at a time when he was rumoured to be wanting to leave Man Utd. His daughter Bella fell ill around three months after she was born. Dad Ronaldo revealed in April that one of his twin babies with partner Georgina Rodriguez, had died.

CLICK HERE TO REUSE THIS CONTENT

Launch demo modal