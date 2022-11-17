Joel Glazer to decide on Cristiano Ronaldo’s future at Utd

Ronaldo’s position at United is considered untenable after saying he felt “betrayed” by the club in an interview set to be broadcast in Britain this week

Cristiano Ronaldo. Pic courtesy/AFP

Manchester United co-owner Joel Glazer will make the final decision about Cristiano Ronaldo’s future at the club after the forward’s incendiary TV interview, a source told The Associated Press. Ronaldo’s position at United is considered untenable after saying he felt “betrayed” by the club in an interview set to be broadcast in Britain this week.

Also read: Cristiano Ronaldo: I felt betrayed

The interview has been widely viewed as an attempt by Ronaldo to force a move away from United after the World Cup, but “Glazer will have the final say on any decision to sell the forward and it will be up to Ronaldo’s agent Jorge Mendes to present potential clubs willing to buy him,” said the source.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever