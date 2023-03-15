Breaking News
Cristiano Ronaldo’s daughter learning Arabic in new home

Updated on: 15 March,2023 09:16 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Ronaldo’s partner Georgina Rodriguez and his five children are with him in the oil rich Gulf nation, where the striker plays for the Al-Nassr football club in the Saudi Pro League

Cristiano Ronaldo’s daughter learning Arabic in new home

Cristiano Ronaldo with daughter Alana


Portugal star footballer Cristiano Ronaldo’s daughter Alana, five, is learning to speak Arabic as the star’s family adjusts to life in Saudi Arabia. Ronaldo’s partner Georgina Rodriguez and his five children are with him in the oil rich Gulf nation, where the striker plays for the Al-Nassr football club in the Saudi Pro League. 


A short clip shared by Georgina shows little Alana confidently reciting a few Arabic words from her mother’s phone. An impressed Georgina giggles at the end of the video, which she captions: “Our daughter already speaks Arabic.”



Ronaldo has already made an impact in the league with a series of brilliant performances. The 38-year-old won the Saudi Pro League’s Player of the Month award for February after eight goals in four games.


