Cristiano Ronaldo: We are too united to be broken by outside forces

The striker was dropped for the last-16 clash earlier this week, with his replacement, Goncalo Ramos, netting a hat-trick in a scintillating 6-1 victory against Switzerland

Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo said on Thursday that Portugal were “too united to be broken by outside forces” after it was reported he had threatened to walk out on the squad after being benched against Switzerland.

The striker was dropped for the last-16 clash earlier this week, with his replacement, Goncalo Ramos, netting a hat-trick in a scintillating 6-1 victory against Switzerland.

A report from Portuguese newspaper Record said the striker had considered walking out on the team.

Also Read: FIFA World Cup 2022: Ronaldo or not to do?

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever