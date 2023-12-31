Breaking News
Cristiano Ronaldo ends 2023 as world's top goal scorer, says 'will try to do it again'

Updated on: 31 December,2023 08:52 PM IST  |  Riyadh
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

In 2023, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner scored 54 goals for his country and his current club, Al Nassr

Cristiano Ronaldo ends 2023 as world's top goal scorer, says 'will try to do it again'

Cristiano Ronaldo (Pic: AFP)

Key Highlights

  1. In 2023, the five-time Ballon d`Or winner scored 54 goals for his country and Al-Nassr
  2. English striker Harry Kane stood in second place with 52 for his country and Bayern Munich
  3. The five-time Ballon d`Or winner joined the Saudi club Al Nassr in January

Legendary footballer Cristiano Ronaldo had a stupendous 2023 as he ended the year after becoming the world's top goal-scorer. Following the landmark, the Portuguese superstar said that he will try to achieve it again next year.


In 2023, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner scored 54 goals for his country and his current club, Al Nassr. English striker Harry Kane stood in second place with 52 for his country and newly joined club Bayern Munich. PSG and French attacker Kylian Mbappe scored 52 goals. Meanwhile, City and Norwegian striker Erling Halaand placed 50 goals.


While speaking to the Saudi media outlet SSC Sports, Ronaldo said that he was very happy to achieve the milestone and help his club and country.


"I'm very happy, it was a good year for me as an individual and as a collective. I scored so many goals, I helped the team a lot at Al-Nassr and for the national team. I feel good, I feel happy and next year I will try to do it again," Ronaldo was quoted by Goal.com as saying.

Ronaldo is considered one of the best footballers in the world, and he has set a few records which are hard to be broken.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo recently joined the Saudi club Al Nassr in January 2023, and he has played 50 matches for his new team and scored 44 goals.

In the ongoing season of the Saudi Pro League, the Portuguese has appeared in 18 matches for the Riyadh-based club and scored 20 goals. Ronaldo also made nine assists in the 2023-24 season for Al Nassr.

Earlier, the Portuguese superstar returned to his boyhood club Manchester United in 2021 after leaving Juventus, however, his stint in the English club did not last very long after he lambasted the United coach Erik Ten Hag in a controversial interview with Piers Morgan.

After Ronaldo claimed that Ten Hag did not respect the Portuguese player, United terminated the 38-year-old's contract. In his second run at United, CR7 played 54 matches and scored 27 goals.

(With agency inputs)

