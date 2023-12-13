Breaking News
'Not done yet': Ronaldo after 50th goal in 2023

Updated on: 13 December,2023 07:12 AM IST  |  Riyadh
AFP |

Top

There’s still room for a few more this year,” the Portuguese wrote on Instagram after his goal helped Al-Nassr reach the semi-finals

'Not done yet': Ronaldo after 50th goal in 2023

Cristiano Ronaldo. Pic/AFP

Cristiano Ronaldo said he had more left in him this year after scoring his 50th goal of 2023 in Al-Nassr’s 5-2 Saudi King Cup victory over rivals Al Shabab. 


Also Read: Messi vs Ronaldo battle set for February 1


The former Manchester United and Real Madrid forward lashed home from close range with his right foot in the 74th minute. “Great victory and I’m thrilled to announce my 50th goal in 2023. There’s still room for a few more this year,” the Portuguese wrote on Instagram after his goal helped Al-Nassr reach the semi-finals. 


