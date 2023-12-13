'Not done yet': Ronaldo after 50th goal in 2023

There’s still room for a few more this year,” the Portuguese wrote on Instagram after his goal helped Al-Nassr reach the semi-finals

Cristiano Ronaldo. Pic/AFP

Cristiano Ronaldo said he had more left in him this year after scoring his 50th goal of 2023 in Al-Nassr’s 5-2 Saudi King Cup victory over rivals Al Shabab.

The former Manchester United and Real Madrid forward lashed home from close range with his right foot in the 74th minute. “Great victory and I’m thrilled to announce my 50th goal in 2023. There’s still room for a few more this year,” the Portuguese wrote on Instagram after his goal helped Al-Nassr reach the semi-finals.

