David Moyes returns as Everton Manager

David Moyes. Pic/AFP

Everton hired David Moyes for a second stint as manager at the Premier League club on Saturday. Moyes replaces Sean Dyche, who was fired on Thursday with the team just one point above relegation zone.

The 61-year-old Moyes managed Everton from 2002-13, during which he led the Merseyside club to the 2009 FA Cup final and four European campaigns. “It’s great to be back,” Moyes said.

