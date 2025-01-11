Breaking News
David Moyes returns as Everton Manager

Updated on: 12 January,2025 08:20 AM IST  |  Liverpool
AP , PTI |

The 61-year-old Moyes managed Everton from 2002-13, during which he led the Merseyside club to the 2009 FA Cup final and four European campaigns. “It’s great to be back,” Moyes said

David Moyes. Pic/AFP

Everton hired David Moyes for a second stint as manager at the Premier League club on Saturday. Moyes replaces Sean Dyche, who was fired on Thursday with the team just one point above relegation zone.


The 61-year-old Moyes managed Everton from 2002-13, during which he led the Merseyside club to the 2009 FA Cup final and four European campaigns. “It’s great to be back,” Moyes said. 


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever


