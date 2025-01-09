The win was a textbook defensive display from the Magpies, as they held Arsenal at arm’s length despite being peppered with 23 shots

Pic: @Nusc2023/X

A young Newcastle United fan, affectionately dubbed 'Sammy' on social media, has found himself at the centre of a somewhat hilarious situation after skipping school for a football match that is now etched into the school register.

Sammy, who reportedly 'missed school' to witness Newcastle’s 2-0 Carabao Cup semi-final first-leg triumph over Arsenal, was caught on live TV celebrating with infectious enthusiasm as his team secured their first away victory at the Emirates Stadium since 2010. The win, made possible by a clinical performance from Alexander Isak (who bagged his 10th goal in 9 games), was a textbook defensive display from the Magpies, as they held Arsenal at arm’s length despite being peppered with 23 shots. Sammy, however, was far more interested in celebrating the result than worrying about his attendance record.

Memories to last a lifetime. Be like Sammy. #NUFC pic.twitter.com/eA4s5kTUWP — Newcastle United Supporters’ Club (@Nusc2023) January 8, 2025

Following the match, the Away Day Tours Facebook page shared a snapshot of Sammy caught mid-celebration on television, with a cheeky caption that quickly grabbed the attention of fans online. It read: "This young lad was caught out on live TV last night celebrating Newcastle's win over Arsenal. He had missed school that day, leading the family to receive the below email. A memory like last night will last a lifetime. I don’t think he’ll be too upset. It was a geography trip!"

The post also included a screenshot of the email from Sammy's school, which stated: "Dear Parents, just to let you know that Sammy's absence from Tuesday, 7th January 2025, will now be marked as unauthorised. This is due to media footage showing him away in London at a football match. Please contact us at school if you wish to discuss this further."

While Sammy absence may have been "unauthorised" in the eyes of the school, fans online were quick to rally behind him, with one commenter quipping: "Memories like these are worth far more than a perfect attendance record."

The game itself was a masterclass in both defence and efficiency, with Isak's goal and a resolute Newcastle backline leaving Arsenal’s attack looking toothless despite their relentless barrage. While the Gunners had 23 shots, they couldn’t manage to break Newcastle’s defence. The result has put the Magpies in an enviable position as they head into the second leg of the semi-final with a 2-0 advantage—an outcome that will surely be remembered for years, even if Sammy’s school is less than thrilled.

Meanwhile, Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta, clearly disappointed with the result, made some rather bizarre remarks about the match ball, which did little to ease his frustration and only served to add an odd post-match twist.

Looking ahead, Newcastle will now take their two-goal advantage into the second leg at St James' Park on February 5. The Magpies are on a seven-match winning streak and are dreaming of ending their 55-year trophy drought.