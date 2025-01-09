Breaking News
Gunners will reload!

Updated on: 09 January,2025 06:47 AM IST  |  London
AFP |

Despite 0-2 semi-final first-leg defeat to Newcastle, Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta believes his boys played a good game and will bounce back in return clash

Arsenal players wear a dejected look after their defeat to Newcastle in London on Tuesday. PIC/Getty Images

Newcastle took a giant stride towards the League Cup final as goals from Alexander Isak and Anthony Gordon earned a 2-0 semi-final, first leg lead at Arsenal on Tuesday. The Magpies have never previously won the competition and have had to wait since 1969 to celebrate any major trophy.


But in Isak they have the form striker in England right now and he rifled home the opener then helped tee up the second for Gordon. Arsenal have a mountain to climb when the sides meet for the second leg on February 5 if they are to progress to meet either Tottenham or Liverpool in the final.


Massive win


“It’s massive. It’s a great result but it’s only the first half,” said Isak after Newcastle’s seventh consecutive win and first at the Emirates since 2010. “If we don’t go through then this has no meaning,” he added. The importance of silverware to both clubs was reflected in the line-ups as Mikel Arteta and Eddie Howe named their strongest available teams.

Mikel Arteta
Arteta has brought Arsenal back into contention for Premier League titles in recent seasons, but his only trophy in charge of the Gunners came five years ago by lifting the FA Cup in the early months of his reign. The home side were able to welcome back Kai Havertz, Martin Odegaard and Gabriel Martinelli from the side that started Saturday’s 1-1 draw at Brighton. But Arsenal’s lack of a lethal striker like Isak proved the difference between the sides. 

Gunners hold possession

Arsenal had the majority of the ball and the chances but failed to make them count. “That was the biggest difference in the game. In every other aspect, we were the better team,” said Arteta on his side’s wasted chances. “I have full belief. I have seen my team playing against them. I believe we can do it!” 

Martinelli came closest when he raced onto Leandro Trossard’s pass and smashed against the post. Moments later came the sucker punch. Arsenal, so renowned for their own set-piece threat, allowed a long free-kick into their box to fall at the feet of Isak who fired in off the underside of the bar.

