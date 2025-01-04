Breaking News
Crackdown on illegal immigrants and terror suspects: Anti-terrorist squad wants stricter screening of contract labour
Sanpada firing: Police suspect professional rivalry
Kurla-Santacruz Road has no street lights for over a year
Central Railway: Old buggies to be reused at railway hospitals
Uttan-Virar Sea Link report to be submitted for state nod
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > Sports News > Football News > Article > Flip coin to other side

‘Flip coin to other side’

Updated on: 04 January,2025 07:44 AM IST  |  London
Agencies |

Top

Ahead of clash against Brighton, Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta says team have to pick up on small details in games, do whatever is in their control to turn close title race in their favour

‘Flip coin to other side’

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta (second from right) celebrates their win over Brentford in the Premier League with his players in London on Wednesday. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article
‘Flip coin to other side’
x
00:00

Mikel Arteta says Arsenal must “flip that coin” as they hunt down Premier League leaders Liverpool in a quest to be crowned champions of England after two agonising near-misses. The second-placed Gunners, runners-up to Manchester City over the past two seasons, are six points behind Arne Slot’s rampaging Liverpool, who have a game in hand, having played half their league fixtures. 


Stumbles in October and early November left Arsenal playing catch-up and Arteta on Friday pleaded for consistency from his men, who travel to face mid-table Brighton on Saturday. “We have to show the same level of consistency and a bit more, because the last year we have been the best team in the league, broken various records and still haven’t won a major trophy, so something is missing,” said the Spaniard. 


“It’s going to be very thin, small details, you can pick up certain games and situations. But at the end, we’re so close and we just have to flip that coin to the other side to make it happen. That’s only going to happen if we do what we have to do and what we can control. The rest is out of our hands.” 


Arsenal are bidding to win their first Premier League title since 2004 but are set to be without Bukayo Saka until March after the England winger suffered a hamstring injury against Crystal Palace last month. “There’s not one player that’s going to play nine games in a row in that position, it’s impossible,” said Arteta.

He added: “We need more threat, we need more players fit and rotation in that unit. In relation to that, we will make decisions and as well, players’ performances, that’s simple.” The Arsenal boss said he was unsure whether the club would strengthen in the January transfer window. “The focus is on the players that we have,” he said. 

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

arsenal english premier league premier league liverpool england sports news football

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK