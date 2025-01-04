‘Flip coin to other side’

Ahead of clash against Brighton, Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta says team have to pick up on small details in games, do whatever is in their control to turn close title race in their favour

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta (second from right) celebrates their win over Brentford in the Premier League with his players in London on Wednesday. Pic/AFP

Mikel Arteta says Arsenal must “flip that coin” as they hunt down Premier League leaders Liverpool in a quest to be crowned champions of England after two agonising near-misses. The second-placed Gunners, runners-up to Manchester City over the past two seasons, are six points behind Arne Slot’s rampaging Liverpool, who have a game in hand, having played half their league fixtures.

Stumbles in October and early November left Arsenal playing catch-up and Arteta on Friday pleaded for consistency from his men, who travel to face mid-table Brighton on Saturday. “We have to show the same level of consistency and a bit more, because the last year we have been the best team in the league, broken various records and still haven’t won a major trophy, so something is missing,” said the Spaniard.

“It’s going to be very thin, small details, you can pick up certain games and situations. But at the end, we’re so close and we just have to flip that coin to the other side to make it happen. That’s only going to happen if we do what we have to do and what we can control. The rest is out of our hands.”

Arsenal are bidding to win their first Premier League title since 2004 but are set to be without Bukayo Saka until March after the England winger suffered a hamstring injury against Crystal Palace last month. “There’s not one player that’s going to play nine games in a row in that position, it’s impossible,” said Arteta.

He added: “We need more threat, we need more players fit and rotation in that unit. In relation to that, we will make decisions and as well, players’ performances, that’s simple.” The Arsenal boss said he was unsure whether the club would strengthen in the January transfer window. “The focus is on the players that we have,” he said.

