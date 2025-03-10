Dembele two good as PSG rout Rennes 4-1

Bradley Barcola and Goncalo Ramos had PSG 2-0 up in Brittany before Lilian Brassier pulled one back for Rennes, but Dembele netted twice in stoppage time to seal the victory for the visitors.

Ousmane Dembele scored twice as Paris Saint-Germain warmed up for the second leg of their Champions League last-16 tie against Liverpool by winning 4-1 away to Rennes in Ligue 1 on Saturday.

Bradley Barcola and Goncalo Ramos had PSG 2-0 up in Brittany before Lilian Brassier pulled one back for Rennes, but Dembele netted twice in stoppage time to seal the victory for the visitors.

The result allowed the Ligue 1 leaders to maintain their unbeaten record domestically this season. The Parisians are now a huge 16 points clear at the top, with closest challengers Marseille losing 1-0 at home to Lens later on Saturday.

