Haryana wrestlers dominate Fed Cup

Haryana dominated the 2025 Federation Cup Sr Wrestling Championships, claiming top honours in men’s Greco-Roman, Freestyle and Women’s categories here on Sunday.

With five gold medals in Greco-Roman and one gold in Women’s category, Haryana also secured first place in the team rankings.

In Greco-Roman category, Haryana bagged five gold, four silver, and one bronze.

Anil More led the charge by winning gold in the 55kg category, while Suraj clinched bronze in the 60kg weight class.

Gaurav and Sandeep followed suit, capturing gold in the 63kg and 67kg categories, respectively. Sonu emerged victorious in 87kg, while Nithesh (97kg) completed their domination bagging the fifth gold for them.

