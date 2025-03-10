Breaking News
Four suffocate to death while cleaning water tank in Mumbai
NCP (SP) workers stage protest at metro station in Pune; disrupt operations
Latur civic body file 3 cases, remove 600 illegal banners and hoardings
WPL 2025: Police issues traffic advisory ahead of matches at Brabourne Stadium
Fire breaks out at multiple shops and huts in Goregaon
shot-button
Champions Trophy Champions Trophy
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Haryana wrestlers dominate Fed Cup

Haryana wrestlers dominate Fed Cup

Updated on: 10 March,2025 07:57 AM IST  |  Jalandhar
PTI |

Top

In Greco-Roman category, Haryana bagged five gold, four silver, and one bronze.

Haryana wrestlers dominate Fed Cup

Representation pic

Listen to this article
Haryana wrestlers dominate Fed Cup
x
00:00

Haryana dominated the 2025 Federation Cup Sr Wrestling Championships, claiming top honours in men’s Greco-Roman, Freestyle and Women’s categories here on Sunday.


With five gold medals in Greco-Roman and one gold in Women’s category, Haryana also secured first place in the team rankings.


Also Read: Maharashtra women enter National hockey semi-finals


In Greco-Roman category, Haryana bagged five gold, four silver, and one bronze.

Anil More led the charge by winning gold in the 55kg category, while Suraj clinched bronze in the 60kg weight class. 

Gaurav and Sandeep followed suit, capturing gold in the 63kg and 67kg categories, respectively. Sonu emerged victorious in 87kg, while Nithesh (97kg) completed their domination bagging the fifth gold for them.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

haryana sports news wrestling

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK